Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert

WIESBADEN, Germany – Dominic Nava’s historical sleuthing interests earned him widespread recognition among his peers and leadership at an all-hands workforce engagement back in April 2023. Nava received a Special Customer Service Act Award from USAG Wiesbaden commander, Colonel David Mayfield, for his impressive dedication to finding the hard answers.

