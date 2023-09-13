Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Wiesbaden public works employee doubles as local history expert

    HE, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Dominic Nava’s historical sleuthing interests earned him widespread recognition among his peers and leadership at an all-hands workforce engagement back in April 2023. Nava received a Special Customer Service Act Award from USAG Wiesbaden commander, Colonel David Mayfield, for his impressive dedication to finding the hard answers.

