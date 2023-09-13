U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ethan Davis, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, poses in front of an ambulance with an emergency kit, September 13, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Davis is responsible for operating the ambulance and providing care for people in need of emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 04:31 Photo ID: 8023920 VIRIN: 230913-F-DX250-1272 Resolution: 5581x4286 Size: 1.23 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFN Spotlight 1, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.