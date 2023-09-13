Presenting MOS 92Y!

Pvt. First Class Cameron McFarlane, a unit supply specialist for HHC, 1st Signal Brigade poses for a photo on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2023. Unit Supply Specialists are responsible for the supervision and maintenance of Army equipment and supplies. They also manage weapons and ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Cpl. Minjo Cheon)

