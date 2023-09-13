Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presenting MOS 92Y!

    Presenting MOS 92Y!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Pvt. First Class Cameron McFarlane, a unit supply specialist for HHC, 1st Signal Brigade poses for a photo on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2023. Unit Supply Specialists are responsible for the supervision and maintenance of Army equipment and supplies. They also manage weapons and ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Cpl. Minjo Cheon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 02:40
    Photo ID: 8023712
    VIRIN: 230817-A-QO916-6423
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 176.81 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presenting MOS 92Y!, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT