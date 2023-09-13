Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reservists, families enjoy resiliency day

    Reservists, families enjoy resiliency day

    HURLBURT FIELD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 311th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron and their families took time to relax and recharge during a family day at Hurlburt Field, Fla., April 3, 2023. Activities included bounce houses, outdoor games, artwork for children and cookout and opportunities to meet with helping agencies. The family day event is designed to strengthen the resiliency of Citizen Air Commandos and their families. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 8023570
    VIRIN: 230403-F-AB123-6570
    Resolution: 5308x3532
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists, families enjoy resiliency day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    919th Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT