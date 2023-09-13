Reservists, families enjoy resiliency day

Members of the 311th Special Operations Intelligence Squadron and their families took time to relax and recharge during a family day at Hurlburt Field, Fla., April 3, 2023. Activities included bounce houses, outdoor games, artwork for children and cookout and opportunities to meet with helping agencies. The family day event is designed to strengthen the resiliency of Citizen Air Commandos and their families. (Courtesy Photo)

