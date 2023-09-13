Introducing Henry Harnold, the financial maestro behind FED's budget!



Henry embarked on his FED journey in April 2023, taking a unique career path from tax accountant to budget analyst – all driven by a desire to be with his wife during a PCS move.



His fascination with budget analysis? "How complex it can get." While budgets might appear straightforward, he's intrigued by the many small, but different pieces that can add up to something intricate.



In his short time at FED, Henry has tackled challenges head-on, recounting, "I’ve run into challenging situations where there were miscommunications and inabilities to communicate properly due to experience and language barriers. Eventually, this challenge was overcome, but it took time to understand how things were done here."



So, what's his favorite part about FED? "The culture of care and support. People are always ready to guide and share knowledge."



As the youngest in his office, Henry enjoys the nurturing environment. "I am often taken care of by the other people in the office. They take me out to lunch, offer me travel advice, and lend a listening ear."



Beyond crunching numbers, Henry is a man of many passions – from hitting the gym to gaming and cherishing moments with his loved ones, especially exploring Korea alongside his wife.



So here's to Henry Harnold – dedicated budget analyst, explorer of cultures, and advocate for camaraderie at FED!



(U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

