Introducing Jasmine Austin, a Geotechnical Engineer with the FED team!



Geotechnical engineers like Jasmine explore the mysteries below our feet, predicting how soil and rock behave as we build structures. From draining waterlogged soil to placing rock-strengthening pillars, they're the unsung heroes of construction.



"I always loved science and math, but I found soil mechanics to be especially interesting," says Jasmine. With nearly 3 months at FED, she's already making waves as the temporary Geotechnical Section Chief.



One thing that Jasmine finds fascinating is the "geotechnical solutions that let us build structures virtually anywhere in the world."



Beyond her technical prowess, Jasmine loves the camaraderie at FED. "I love the people here. It’s been such a joy working with both USACE team members and Korean Nationals. Everyone has been so welcoming."



When she's not delving into the earth's secrets, Jasmine's passions include rock climbing and dancing, adding rhythm to her engineering finesse.



And speaking of unique experiences, Jasmine raves about Korean cuisine: "The food is incredible here. It’s delicious, inexpensive, and always looks like the photo on the menu!"



For those dreaming of a geotechnical engineering career, Jasmine advises, "Take as many geology and geological engineering classes as you can. Field work is difficult, but it provides an invaluable experience. And, don’t be afraid to ask questions."



So here's to Jasmine Austin – rockstar geotechnical engineer, dancer, and explorer of the unknown beneath our feet!



(U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

