    Future Leaders at Cadet Summer Training Donate Blood with ASBP this Summer

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Defense Health Agency

    More than 3,500 Reserve officer training corps cadets from around the nation, all attending Cadet Summer Training, helped save thousands of lives from June 26 to Aug. 15, 2023, by donating blood with the Armed Services Blood Program in a series of drives at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The ASBP has held blood drives during CST for over a decade.

    Armed Services Blood Program
    DHA Spotlight

