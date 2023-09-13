Future Leaders at Cadet Summer Training Donate Blood with ASBP this Summer

More than 3,500 Reserve officer training corps cadets from around the nation, all attending Cadet Summer Training, helped save thousands of lives from June 26 to Aug. 15, 2023, by donating blood with the Armed Services Blood Program in a series of drives at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The ASBP has held blood drives during CST for over a decade.

Date Taken: 09.14.2023