Suicide is a significant public health issue that impacts individuals, families, communities and society at large. Many risk and protective factors play an integral role in the prevention of suicide, including social connectedness, which occurs when people or groups are engaged in relationships that create a sense of belonging and being cared for, valued and supported. (Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen graphic illustration by Jason Embrey)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8022079
|VIRIN:
|230823-D-D0514-2051
|Resolution:
|1200x630
|Size:
|151.37 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventing suicide through social connectedness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preventing suicide through social connectedness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT