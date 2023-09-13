Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Humphreys BOSS Juwangsan Hiking Trip

    Camp Humphreys BOSS Juwangsan Hiking Trip

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    Individuals from Camp Humphreys pose for a photo after completing a hiking trip hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Juwangsan National Park, Republic of Korea, Sept. 9, 2023. The BOSS program regularly schedules trips to engage service members, and other authorized demographics, with sightseeing and other events featuring South Korean community and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 21:31
    Photo ID: 8021333
    VIRIN: 230909-F-NN190-3039
    Resolution: 7471x4981
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphreys BOSS Juwangsan Hiking Trip, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    BOSS
    Hiking
    Camp Humphreys
    Juwangsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT