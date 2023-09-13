Individuals from Camp Humphreys pose for a photo after completing a hiking trip hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Juwangsan National Park, Republic of Korea, Sept. 9, 2023. The BOSS program regularly schedules trips to engage service members, and other authorized demographics, with sightseeing and other events featuring South Korean community and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 21:31
|Photo ID:
|8021333
|VIRIN:
|230909-F-NN190-3039
|Resolution:
|7471x4981
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys BOSS Juwangsan Hiking Trip, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT