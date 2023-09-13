Individuals from Camp Humphreys pose for a photo after completing a hiking trip hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program at Juwangsan National Park, Republic of Korea, Sept. 9, 2023. The BOSS program regularly schedules trips to engage service members, and other authorized demographics, with sightseeing and other events featuring South Korean community and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 21:31 Photo ID: 8021333 VIRIN: 230909-F-NN190-3039 Resolution: 7471x4981 Size: 2.95 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Humphreys BOSS Juwangsan Hiking Trip, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.