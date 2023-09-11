Meet Preston Haigh, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Haigh poses for a photo aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 27, 2023. Haigh joined the Coast Guard in 2021 after four years in the Marines, and still proudly claims the title of Marine, as well as Coast Guardsman. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)
