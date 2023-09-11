Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Preston Haigh, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Haigh poses for a photo aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 27, 2023. Haigh joined the Coast Guard in 2021 after four years in the Marines, and still proudly claims the title of Marine, as well as Coast Guardsman. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:14
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Meet Preston Haigh, a crew member aboard US Coast Guard Cutter Forward, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Why I Serve
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911)

