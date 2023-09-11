Around and About Fort Drum: O’Brien Readiness Training Center

Fort Drum’s O’Brien Readiness Training Center honors a Troy native and Medal of Honor recipient who served with the N.Y National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division, in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Lt. Col. William J. O’Brien enlisted in 1917 at the age of 18, and he later commissioned as an officer in 1926. His unit mobilized for active duty in 1940 and he led his battalion into combat during the Battle of Saipan in 1944. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

