Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Col. Stephan Petranker).
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 20:02
|Photo ID:
|8018847
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-KM271-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.59 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam IRT, by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Reserve Led Innovative Readiness Training Impacts the Community of Guam
