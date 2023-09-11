Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Chief Recruiter

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Chief Recruiter

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Photo by Todd Hack 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 27, 2022) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Chief Recruiter Senior Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiter) Daniza Kramer. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 18:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    TAGS

    CR
    Senior Chief
    NCCS
    Career Recruiter
    Chief Recruiter
    NTAG Southwest

