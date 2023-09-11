230911-N-AL206-1012 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 11, 2023) Chief petty officer selectees lead the national anthem during an observance for the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 11. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 05:59 Photo ID: 8017404 VIRIN: 230911-N-AL206-1012 Resolution: 2861x1907 Size: 355.57 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Thomas Hudner 9/11 Observance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.