    USS Thomas Hudner 9/11 Observance

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.11.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230911-N-AL206-1012 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 11, 2023) Chief petty officer selectees lead the national anthem during an observance for the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 11. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    TAGS

    Chief Selects
    9/11
    Arabian gulf
    Middle East
    5th Fleet
    USS Thomas Hudner

