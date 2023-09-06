Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC hosts 2023 Paralegal Warrior Competition

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Walkker Shaw and Spc. Ciarra Castillo stands with Col. Russell Parson, Staff Judge Advocate for U.S. Army Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Ernest Ko, the USARPAC Sergeant Major overseeing the USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Challenge Sept. 8 at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter. Shaw and Castillo placed first in the USARPAC 2023 Paralegal Warrior Challenge in the NCO and Junior Enlisted category respectfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

