U.S. Army Sgt. Walkker Shaw and Spc. Ciarra Castillo stands with Col. Russell Parson, Staff Judge Advocate for U.S. Army Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Ernest Ko, the USARPAC Sergeant Major overseeing the USARPAC Best Paralegal Warrior Challenge Sept. 8 at Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter. Shaw and Castillo placed first in the USARPAC 2023 Paralegal Warrior Challenge in the NCO and Junior Enlisted category respectfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 22:38 Photo ID: 8017063 VIRIN: 230907-A-YX677-1022 Resolution: 6120x4082 Size: 3.14 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC hosts 2023 Paralegal Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.