    National Guard space operations director visits New York Air National Guard

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    New York National Guard

    Air Force Major General Edward Vaughan, director of space operations for the National Guard Bureau, presents a challenge coin to New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Max Dean, during a visit to the Airmen of the 222nd Command and Control Squadron in Rome, New York on Sept. 9, 2023. The 222nd is one of seven Air National Guard space operations units, and provides Airmen to support the National Reconnaissance Office which manages the nation's survelliance satillites. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Patrick Young)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8015904
    VIRIN: 230909-Z-A3538-1004
    Resolution: 3786x3275
    Size: 797.94 KB
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
