Air Force Major General Edward Vaughan, director of space operations for the National Guard Bureau, presents a challenge coin to New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Max Dean, during a visit to the Airmen of the 222nd Command and Control Squadron in Rome, New York on Sept. 9, 2023. The 222nd is one of seven Air National Guard space operations units, and provides Airmen to support the National Reconnaissance Office which manages the nation's survelliance satillites. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Patrick Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 8015904 VIRIN: 230909-Z-A3538-1004 Resolution: 3786x3275 Size: 797.94 KB Location: ROME, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard space operations director visits New York Air National Guard, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.