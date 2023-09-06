Richardson highlights AFMC’s integral role in next-gen bomber program during AFA keynote

Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, delivers a keynote address titled, “Blueprint to Bomber: AFMC’s Crucial Role in the Delivery of the B-21,” at the 2023 Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, Sept. 11, 2023. His keynote highlighted each AFMC center and their integral role in the B-21 Raider program. The B-21 Raider will be the backbone of the future bomber fleet.

