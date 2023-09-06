Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richardson highlights AFMC’s integral role in next-gen bomber program during AFA keynote

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Zion Dillahunt 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, delivers a keynote address titled, “Blueprint to Bomber: AFMC’s Crucial Role in the Delivery of the B-21,” at the 2023 Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, Sept. 11, 2023. His keynote highlighted each AFMC center and their integral role in the B-21 Raider program. The B-21 Raider will be the backbone of the future bomber fleet.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    ASC23
    Richarson

