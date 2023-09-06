Airman 1st Class Jermalie Rosario, 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron defender, fires 40mm high explosive rounds from an M320 Grenade Launcher Module (GLM) during Operation Frontier Thunder at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, Aug. 29, 2023. The M320 GLM allows defenders to engage armored and soft targets at a range of up to 400 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:35 Photo ID: 8015258 VIRIN: 230829-F-VB725-1012 Resolution: 3784x2523 Size: 770.14 KB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st MSFS conducts Operation Frontier Thunder, by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.