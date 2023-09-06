Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st MSFS conducts Operation Frontier Thunder

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jermalie Rosario, 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron defender, fires 40mm high explosive rounds from an M320 Grenade Launcher Module (GLM) during Operation Frontier Thunder at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, Aug. 29, 2023. The M320 GLM allows defenders to engage armored and soft targets at a range of up to 400 meters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 8015258
    VIRIN: 230829-F-VB725-1012
    Resolution: 3784x2523
    Size: 770.14 KB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Minot Air Force Base
    Camp Guernsey
    91st Missile Security Forces Squadron
    Expeditionary Skills
    Operation Frontier Thunder

