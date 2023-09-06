Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Commander Holds First Quarters Since Taking Charge

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke addresses a crowd of military and civilian command members during a quarters held Sept. 7, 2023 in the Ney Hall Galley. This quarters was Roenke's first following his assumption of command on July 28, 2023.

    TAGS

    Quarters Command Address Speaker

