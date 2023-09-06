Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Fe Division earns Meritorious Unit Commendation

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Former Commanding General, 35th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. William Blaylock and former Division Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Stuenkel added an Army Meritorious Unit Commendation Streamer to the Division's colors during this year's Division Dining Out and Awards Ceremony in Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 9, 2023. The Division earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation Citation while supporting the Retrograde Operation from Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, and Operation Allies Welcome during their 2022 overseas mobilization. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 8013374
    VIRIN: 230909-A-KK913-4955
    Resolution: 3821x2379
    Size: 995.78 KB
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Fe Division earns Meritorious Unit Commendation, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployment
    Afghanistan retrograde
    Meritorious Unit Commendation Citation

