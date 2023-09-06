Santa Fe Division earns Meritorious Unit Commendation

Former Commanding General, 35th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. William Blaylock and former Division Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Stuenkel added an Army Meritorious Unit Commendation Streamer to the Division's colors during this year's Division Dining Out and Awards Ceremony in Leavenworth, Kansas, Sept. 9, 2023. The Division earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation Citation while supporting the Retrograde Operation from Afghanistan, Operation Allies Refuge, and Operation Allies Welcome during their 2022 overseas mobilization. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

