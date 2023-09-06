Panama City Beach Armory groundbreaking

Florida Army National Guard leadership, along with local and state officials break ground at the site of the newest Hiram W. Sperry Amory located in Panama City Beach, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023. The site will be the new home to the FLNG's 153rd Cavalry Regiment, after the original armory was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

