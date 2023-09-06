Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panama City Beach Armory groundbreaking

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard leadership, along with local and state officials break ground at the site of the newest Hiram W. Sperry Amory located in Panama City Beach, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023. The site will be the new home to the FLNG's 153rd Cavalry Regiment, after the original armory was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    FLNG
    alwaysreadyalwaysthere
    floridafirst
    MG John Haas
    153rd CAV

