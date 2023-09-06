Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Dillard Helps Save Company in Korea (15 SEP 1950)

    Capt. Dillard Helps Save Company in Korea (15 SEP 1950)

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Captain Dillard receives his Silver Star from Brig. Gen. Joseph S. Bradley.

    Date Posted: 09.08.2023
    Capt. Dillard Helps Save Company in Korea (15 SEP 1950)

    25th Infantry Division
    Korean War
    Pusan Perimeter
    MG Oliver W. Dillard

