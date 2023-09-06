Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Certified Nurses Transition Program Graduation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Congratulations to (from left) 2nd Lt. Conor Lineberger, 2nd Lt. Sandra Ortiz, 2nd Lt. Kurt Peck, 2nd Lt. Jackson Rogers, 2nd Lt. Lauryn Thomas, and 2nd Lt. Carmen Vejar-Preece.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 8010848
    VIRIN: 230906-D-HQ507-5866
    Resolution: 962x720
    Size: 167.9 KB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Certified Nurses Transition Program Graduation, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tripler

