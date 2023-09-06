Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE

    MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Four 190th ARW KSANG Forbes Field Topeka, KS CE members stand by eleven MAGIC Camp visitors on June 9th, 2022. The Mentoring A Girl In Construction Camp worked with the 190th ARW to demonstrate construction and Fire department skills to instill confidence for future employment consideration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 8010847
    VIRIN: 230907-Z-MG329-1009
    Resolution: 1252x663
    Size: 611.41 KB
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coyotes
    190th ARW
    MAGIC Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT