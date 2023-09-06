MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE

Four 190th ARW KSANG Forbes Field Topeka, KS CE members stand by eleven MAGIC Camp visitors on June 9th, 2022. The Mentoring A Girl In Construction Camp worked with the 190th ARW to demonstrate construction and Fire department skills to instill confidence for future employment consideration.
06.09.2022
09.08.2023
|8010847
|230907-Z-MG329-1009
|1252x663
|611.41 KB
TOPEKA, KS, US
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|4
|1
