Four 190th ARW KSANG Forbes Field Topeka, KS CE members stand by eleven MAGIC Camp visitors on June 9th, 2022. The Mentoring A Girl In Construction Camp worked with the 190th ARW to demonstrate construction and Fire department skills to instill confidence for future employment consideration.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 8010847 VIRIN: 230907-Z-MG329-1009 Resolution: 1252x663 Size: 611.41 KB Location: TOPEKA, KS, US Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAGIC Camp visits the 190th ARW CE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.