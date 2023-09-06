Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Bluing Trip reinforces community, connections collaboration in Phoenix

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Kiara Palmer 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Samuel Teitelbaum, left, Arizona State University Assistant, or ASU, professor, shows Junior Force Council members the large-scale Compact X-Ray Free Electron Laser during a tour of ASU labs Aug. 10, 2023, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory JFC Bluing Trip at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. In addition to touring the base to get an understanding of missions and organizations that support the Air Force, JFC members toured ASU to deepen their understanding of support and collaboration between industry and the DOD. (U.S. Air Force photo / Kiara Palmer)

    This work, AFRL Bluing Trip reinforces community, connections collaboration in Phoenix, by Kiara Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

