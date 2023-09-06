Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-16 Concludes 22nd Iteration of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training with the Philippines

    VP-16 Concludes 22nd Iteration of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training with the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Lt. Ashley Hutson 

    Commander Task Force 72

    230824-N-XF249-0001 MACTAN, Philippines (Aug. 24, 2023) Crewmembers assigned to the “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 and personnel from the Philippine Navy pose in front of a U.S. P-8A during the multilateral exercise SEACAT 23 in Mactan, Aug. 24, 2023. SEACAT 23 is an exercise designed to train U.S. and regional partners for ‘real world, real time’ engagement and enhance their ability to communicate, coordinate and counter non-traditional maritime threats. The VP-16 “War Eagles” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Jason King)

    VP-16 Concludes 22nd Iteration of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training with the Philippines

