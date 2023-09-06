Col. Ned Holt, commanding officer for the 10th Support Group promotes Staff Sgt. Kwa Win during a promotion ceremony on April 23, 2023, at Torii Station.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8008846
|VIRIN:
|230908-A-YZ711-1001
|Resolution:
|700x960
|Size:
|283.47 KB
|Location:
|TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Okinawa Army Sergeant overcomes all odds for bright future
