    Junior Officer of the Watch

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Ensign Ryan O'Connor, from Lockport, Illinois, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, uses a Pelorus to calculate a surface contact"s bearing while standing junior officer of the watch in the pilot house, Sept. 7, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 18:14
    VIRIN: 230902-N-CO784-1283
    Resolution: 4449x3178
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Officer of the Watch, by PO2 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

