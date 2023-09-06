USAF, Egyptian Air Force demonstrate TCCC proficiency

An Egyptian Armed Forces service member performs basic life-saving interventions on a simulated patient during exercise Bright Star 23 at Almaza Air Force Base, Egypt, Sept. 6, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

