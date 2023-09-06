The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at Lock and Dam 10, in Guttenberg, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, in conjunction with the 33rd annual GermanFest.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 15:54 Photo ID: 8008407 VIRIN: 230907-A-A1415-1001 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 198.41 KB Location: GUTTENBERG, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers hosts open house at Lock and Dam 10, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.