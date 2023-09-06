2nd Fleet VCOM visits Canadian air base

GANDER, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Canadian Rear Adm. David Patchell, center, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, discusses base operation and search and rescue with Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col. Rhea MacLean, 9 Wing Commander, and Canadian Air Force Maj. Matt Neri, pilot for 103 Search and Rescue Squadron, in the hangar bay of Canadian Forces Base 9 Wing Gander, Aug. 30, 2023. Patchell visited various U.S. and Canadian commands during a trip to Canada and Greenland. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alex Fairbanks)

