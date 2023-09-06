Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Fleet VCOM visits Canadian air base

    2nd Fleet VCOM visits Canadian air base

    NL, CANADA

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Lt. Alexander Fairbanks 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    GANDER, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Canadian Rear Adm. David Patchell, center, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, discusses base operation and search and rescue with Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col. Rhea MacLean, 9 Wing Commander, and Canadian Air Force Maj. Matt Neri, pilot for 103 Search and Rescue Squadron, in the hangar bay of Canadian Forces Base 9 Wing Gander, Aug. 30, 2023. Patchell visited various U.S. and Canadian commands during a trip to Canada and Greenland. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alex Fairbanks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 8008292
    VIRIN: 230830-N-AD347-1004
    Resolution: 3853x2564
    Size: 820.17 KB
    Location: NL, CA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Fleet VCOM visits Canadian air base, by LT Alexander Fairbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Pelicans
    VP-45
    OP Nanook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT