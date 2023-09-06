ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2023)- Professors from the United States Naval Academy pose before their embark aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Before the embark, the professors had never set foot on an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Jennifer Cragg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 8007834 VIRIN: 230907-N-PN306-1001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 479.74 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNA Civilian Professors Participate in DV Embark aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, by Jennifer Cragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.