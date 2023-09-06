Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Civilian Professors Participate in DV Embark aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Cragg 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 29, 2023)- Professors from the United States Naval Academy pose before their embark aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Before the embark, the professors had never set foot on an aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Jennifer Cragg)

