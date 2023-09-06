96th Security Forces Squadron Officer Errol Clarke (pictured) and his partner Officer Logan Bixler recently rendered aid to a local woman who fainted and hit her head Aug. 18 near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
Eglin police provide aid to local woman
