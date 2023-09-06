Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lambertusfest

    MUNSTER, NW, GERMANY

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Erika Rivera 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Members of the community participate in Lambertusfest at the St. Pantaleon preschool in Münster, Germany, Sept. 29, 2022. During the festival, self-made lanterns were placed inside the decorated pyramids, while children, parents and teachers sung traditional folk songs accompanied by an accordion. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    This work, Lambertusfest, by Erika Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bits of the Benelux: M&uuml;nsterland keeps historic traditions alive with Lambertusfest

