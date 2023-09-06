Members of the community participate in Lambertusfest at the St. Pantaleon preschool in Münster, Germany, Sept. 29, 2022. During the festival, self-made lanterns were placed inside the decorated pyramids, while children, parents and teachers sung traditional folk songs accompanied by an accordion. (U.S. Army photo by Erika Rivera, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 06:04
|Photo ID:
|8007262
|VIRIN:
|230907-O-JO835-2335
|Resolution:
|1833x2407
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|MUNSTER, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lambertusfest, by Erika Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bits of the Benelux: Münsterland keeps historic traditions alive with Lambertusfest
