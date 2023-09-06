Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Has Assessment Tool for Sudden, Unexplained Sensory Events

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2019

    Defense Health Agency

    Symptoms of an anomalous health incident may include headache, confusion, memory concerns, pain, nausea, hearing, dizziness, balance issues, or sleep disturbances. The Defense Health Agency’s National Intrepid Center of Excellence and the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence have developed an assessment tool to evaluate patient symptoms and better understand AHI.

    headaches
    havana syndrome
    anomalous health incident

