DHA Has Assessment Tool for Sudden, Unexplained Sensory Events

Symptoms of an anomalous health incident may include headache, confusion, memory concerns, pain, nausea, hearing, dizziness, balance issues, or sleep disturbances. The Defense Health Agency’s National Intrepid Center of Excellence and the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence have developed an assessment tool to evaluate patient symptoms and better understand AHI.

