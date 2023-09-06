Why the Wait? Pharmacy ScriptCenter becoming a timely preference

Making it worth the time…Edward Larry Schulz, Naval Hospital Bremerton pharmacy (technician) lead and Teri Davis, pharmacy technician takes a pause from the cause of refilling the ScriptCenter, an automated – and secure - prescription refill dispenser available around the clock for eligible beneficiaries at NHB, as well as the Navy Exchange on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and in The Commons on Naval Station Everett. The advantages of the ScriptCenter for any eligible beneficiary are multiple, especially when combined with Q-Anywhere a patient can request medications and pick them up without ever waiting on hold or setting foot in the pharmacy waiting room. New users at NHB and NAVSTA Everett can start the process by using their cell phone to text the words ‘get in line’ to 1-877-909-2512 for Q-Anywhere prompting (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

Date Taken: 09.05.2023
Location: BREMERTON, WA, US