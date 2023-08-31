Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - SSgt Bennita Edwards

    KUWAIT

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bennita Edwards, Squadron Aviation Resource Manager (SARM), 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 1, 2023. Edwards streamlined the method used to log flight events, reducing input errors and directly contributing to the Squadron generating 7.9K MQ-9 combat support hours, as well as 395 launch and recovery sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week - SSgt Bennita Edwards, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Marauder of the Week
    SSgt Bennita Edwards

