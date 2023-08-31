Marauder of the Week - SSgt Bennita Edwards

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bennita Edwards, Squadron Aviation Resource Manager (SARM), 46th Expeditionary Attack Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 1, 2023. Edwards streamlined the method used to log flight events, reducing input errors and directly contributing to the Squadron generating 7.9K MQ-9 combat support hours, as well as 395 launch and recovery sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

