JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (AUG 29, 2023) – Capt. Bret M. Grabbe, chief of staff for commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and staff pose for a photo with the graduating class of Submarine Command Course 77 at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

