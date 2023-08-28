Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Command Course 77

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (AUG 29, 2023) – Capt. Bret M. Grabbe, chief of staff for commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and staff pose for a photo with the graduating class of Submarine Command Course 77 at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:24
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Submarine Command Course 77, by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii
    USINDOPACOM
    USS Vermont (SSN 792)

