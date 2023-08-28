Various interfaces, sensors and codes that enable the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, are displayed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Apr. 28, 2020. BATDOK, a mobile medical documentation tool developed by Air Force Research Laboratory researchers, was recently selected as the joint integrated electronic health record for point-of-injury and en route care by Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems, an office that provides medical information technology for military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo / Wesley Farnsworth)
This work, Popular AFRL invention supports joint military needs with mobile medical documentation, by Whitney Wetsig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Popular AFRL invention supports joint military needs with mobile medical documentation
Air Force Research Laboratory
