    Popular AFRL invention supports joint military needs with mobile medical documentation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Photo by Whitney Wetsig 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Various interfaces, sensors and codes that enable the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, are displayed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Apr. 28, 2020. BATDOK, a mobile medical documentation tool developed by Air Force Research Laboratory researchers, was recently selected as the joint integrated electronic health record for point-of-injury and en route care by Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems, an office that provides medical information technology for military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo / Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:35
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    AFRL
    711th Human Performance Wing
    medics
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    medical providers
    BATDOK

