U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing return from a search and rescue exercise alongside their Brazilian counterparts on Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande in Campo Grande, Brazil, on August 25, 2023The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 7997209 VIRIN: 230825-Z-IK046-1139 Resolution: 5988x3568 Size: 1.79 MB Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians, by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.