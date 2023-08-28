Coast Guard Sector Charleston pre-stage assets at Naval Weapons Station Joint Base in preparation for Hurricane Idalia in Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 30, 2023. Coast Guard units throughout the Seventh District strategically position personnel, assets and equipment to effectively address the impacts of Hurricane Idalia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Justin Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7997191
|VIRIN:
|230830-G-G0107-1096
|Resolution:
|1350x1800
|Size:
|406.41 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Charleston units prepare ahead of Hurricane Idalia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT