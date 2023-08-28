Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Charleston units prepare ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Sector Charleston pre-stage assets at Naval Weapons Station Joint Base in preparation for Hurricane Idalia in Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 30, 2023. Coast Guard units throughout the Seventh District strategically position personnel, assets and equipment to effectively address the impacts of Hurricane Idalia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Justin Edwards)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Charleston
    Coast Guard
    Hurricane prep
    Hurricane Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia23

