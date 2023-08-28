Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Santa Marta, Colombia

    SANTA MARTA, COLOMBIA

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Foy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230829-N-AO868-0047 SANTA MARTA, Colombia (August 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Personnel and Colombian Military Personnel participate in Continuing Promise 2023 closing ceremony in Santa Marta, Colombia. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

    Colombia
    Continuing Promise
    WPS
    USNS Burlington
    CP23

