230829-N-AO868-0047 SANTA MARTA, Colombia (August 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Personnel and Colombian Military Personnel participate in Continuing Promise 2023 closing ceremony in Santa Marta, Colombia. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

Date Taken: 08.29.2023
Location: SANTA MARTA, CO
This work, Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in Santa Marta, Colombia, by PO2 Conner Foy