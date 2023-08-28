The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- David M.

In this commemorative series, the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity work force are highlighted with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with David M., the Safety Management Director, who has spent over a decade with BGCA. His unique view of BGCA comes from being both active-duty military and a current civilian federal employee for BGCA.

