    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Deck department stands in formation as Lt. j.g. Victoria Szondy reenlists Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joclyn Newsom below the bow of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), in San Diego, Aug. 25, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

