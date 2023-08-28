5th ANGLICO Conducts a TACP Shoot at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 12th Marine Regiment (12th Marines) conduct a Tactical Air Control Party shoot with close air support at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex from August 16-17, 2023. Major Zerbin M. Singleton, an Air Officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Air Center, and Master Sergeant Thomas J. Dye, a JTAC evaluator from 12th Marine Regiment, controlled F/A-18 aircraft from VMFA-115.

