U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 12th Marine Regiment (12th Marines) conduct a Tactical Air Control Party shoot with close air support at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex from August 16-17, 2023. Major Zerbin M. Singleton, an Air Officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Air Center, and Master Sergeant Thomas J. Dye, a JTAC evaluator from 12th Marine Regiment, controlled F/A-18 aircraft from VMFA-115.
|08.17.2023
|08.29.2023 04:26
|7994541
|230817-M-LR115-3714
|3456x4608
|4.37 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
This work, 5th ANGLICO Conducts a TACP Shoot at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
