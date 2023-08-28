Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th ANGLICO Conducts a TACP Shoot at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex

    5th ANGLICO Conducts a TACP Shoot at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 12th Marine Regiment (12th Marines) conduct a Tactical Air Control Party shoot with close air support at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex from August 16-17, 2023. Major Zerbin M. Singleton, an Air Officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force Air Center, and Master Sergeant Thomas J. Dye, a JTAC evaluator from 12th Marine Regiment, controlled F/A-18 aircraft from VMFA-115.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 04:26
    Photo ID: 7994541
    VIRIN: 230817-M-LR115-3714
    Resolution: 3456x4608
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Conducts a TACP Shoot at the W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    CAS
    5th ANGLICO
    III MIG
    JORC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT