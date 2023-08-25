A U.S. Air Force Airman from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions flight, builds a munitions assembly conveyer while competing in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition, Aug. 22, 2023, at Beale AFB, California. AFCOCOMP tests ammunition teams from across the Air Force by simulating wartime operations while testing for speed and accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 7993436 VIRIN: 230822-F-WX919-1031 Resolution: 7476x4986 Size: 727.78 KB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Combat Operations Competition 2023, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.