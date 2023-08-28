Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Class Act

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Class act…NHB/NMRTC Bremerton First Class Petty Officer Association share back-to-school supplies with staff members as part of the annual preparation process for parents readying their children for the upcoming school year (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    This work, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Class Act, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    back to school
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

