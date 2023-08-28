Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds highlight return of Offutt Air Show

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2016

    Photo by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Official file photo. Two members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team perform a maneuver during a previous performance at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The Thunderbirds will be making their return to Offutt to headline the 2024 Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger)

