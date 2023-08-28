Official file photo. Two members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team perform a maneuver during a previous performance at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The Thunderbirds will be making their return to Offutt to headline the 2024 Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Plueger)
This work, Thunderbirds highlight return of Offutt Air Show, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
