    Naval Station Newport Welcomes Community For Salute To Summer 2023

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Navy security personnel unlock the gates and begin screening visitors to the annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event held at the installation Aug. 26, 2023. The event draws nearly 8,000 visitors each year and is the sole open-base event conducted each year as part of the base's community relations program.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:34
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Salute to Summer concert fireworks community relations

