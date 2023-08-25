Navy security personnel unlock the gates and begin screening visitors to the annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event held at the installation Aug. 26, 2023. The event draws nearly 8,000 visitors each year and is the sole open-base event conducted each year as part of the base's community relations program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 7992968 VIRIN: 230826-D-PK198-9450 Resolution: 5346x3588 Size: 1.58 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Newport Welcomes Community For Salute To Summer 2023, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.