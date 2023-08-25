Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Mesnard 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    From left center, U.S. Brig. Gen Derek Lipson, Thai Maj. Gen. Narongrit Kumpeera, Republic of Korea Lt. Gen. Sik Son, United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, and Col. Eliglen Villaflor, all special operations leaders from their respective nations, gather in recognition of Airborne Day on Aug. 17, 2023, south of Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Each nation participated in a combined training jump focused on interoperability and strengthening relationships between people of all ranks. (Republic of Korea Army photo by Private 1st Class Yeonung Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 7991481
    VIRIN: 230817-A-EM001-1021
    Resolution: 5817x3523
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR and ROKSWC promote SOF Truth # 1, host combine Airborne training with UN member states, by Maj. Christopher Mesnard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Command
    Indo-Pacific Command
    Free and Open Indo Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT